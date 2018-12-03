WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (CNN) -- A Florida trooper is in the hospital after he was hit by a car spinning out of control.
The accident happened Monday in Hobe Sound.
The Florida Highway Patrol trooper was working a crash on Interstate 95 near Bridge Road.
At the same time, officials say a truck ran into the back of a black Audi, causing it to careen toward the officer.
With only a split second to spare, the trooper pushed the man to the side and took the brunt of the impact, lifting him off of the ground.
According to Florida Highway Patrol the trooper has serious injuries.
No word on if anyone has been charged in the crash.
