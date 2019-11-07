ORLANDO, Fl. (CNN) An ordinary afternoon inside silver springs state park took an atypical turn while rounding a riverbend.
It started with unfamiliar sounds.
"I heard gators go in the water, heard turtles go in the water," Rod Guynn said.
But Guynn hadn't heard this.
"It was like a loud, clapping like belly-flop sound," he said.
So he felt he might also see something he hadn't before from his kayak. And then, suddenly, he did.
Monkeys were diving off tall trees and into the water all around him.
"It took me a little bit to remember there's a phone here, I could be getting this on video," Guynn said.
Seeing the rhesus monkeys known to thrive in Silver Springs is common, but something was different about this.
"The bigger, male monkeys were shaking; growling, shaking the monkeys and literally forcing the other monkeys off the ends of the limbs," he said.
Reflecting on the rare sight down river, a hypothesis did come to come to mind.
"And I thought it's probably that the males who are in charge of the colony want them on the other side of the river, like to migrate to the south side of the river," Guynn said.
Whatever the cause, he's glad he caught it happening.
"It's rare enough that i've never heard of it," he said.
