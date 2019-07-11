EUSTIS, Fl. (CNN) -- A Burger King manager in Eustis was told to "go back to Mexico" for speaking Spanish.
A couple of diners were enjoying their meals when they overheard the exchange occurring at the register.
The manager tried to resolve the situation quickly, but tensions began to rise as the customer made more comments.
The woman who took the video found the comments "offensive," but said "I wasn't surprised because sadly it's something you see often."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.