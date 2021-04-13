WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The flash of light seen by many in South Florida Monday night was likely a chunk of an asteroid known as 2021 GW4.
According to CBS12 News meteorologist Zach Covey, the asteroid was scheduled to make an "extremely close approach" of just 16,000 miles.
The asteroid is roughly the size of a car, about 14 feet.
"To put this in perspective, most close-approach asteroids are between 1 and 3 millions miles from earth. Earth's atmosphere runs roughly 6,200 miles up," Covey said. "It’s possible that this asteroid survived a brush by and didn’t break up upon close entry."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.