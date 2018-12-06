SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- First responders in St. Louis responded to a one vehicle accident where a vehicle overturned on to its side in the McKinley Heights neighborhood of South City Thursday morning.
Authorities say an SUV overturned in the 1800 block of Russell Boulevard just after 6 a.m.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, but authorities say the driver of the SUV was stuck inside and injured. Their injury is non life-threatening, according to first responders.
SkyZoom 4 was over the seen and captured video of members of the St. Louis Fire Department flipping the vehicle back up-right.
