(CNN) – Teams arriving in Japan will find an Olympic Village that’s been set up with COVID-19 in mind.
The village is a city within a city, built for the world’s best athletes for the Tokyo Olympics that will house thousands of Olympians from more than 200 countries. Normally, a place for partying and celebrations, this year it will be an anti-social, sanitized bubble full of COVID testing, health centers and staying apart from one another.
The Village Plaza will have everything athletes need, including a café, bank, hair salon and internet lounges. Normally, a place for athletes to mix and mingle, this year there are signs everywhere reminding people to wear masks and socially distance.
The village has around 3,800 rooms in 21 buildings to house the athletes. The rooms have two beds made of recyclable cardboard that can hold more than 400 pounds.
Athletes are contact traced and tested for COVID daily. If they test positive for COVID, they must come to a fever clinic and get tested again. If that COVID test comes back positive yet again, they then have to take dedicated transport to an isolation facility outside of the Olympic Village, and they lose their chance to compete.
They're only allowing two-thirds capacity at the dining hall, which is normally a place for meeting and chatting, but instead athletes are asked to dine alone, separated by plastic barriers and to leave as soon as they finish after wiping down their seat.
In the athlete gym masks must be on at all times and equipment is separated by plastic barriers.
Athletes can only arrive five days before their competition and must leave within two days. Condoms will still be passed out, per tradition, but they'll only be given as athletes are leaving the village.
It cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build the village. After the Games, the buildings will be turned into residential apartments.
