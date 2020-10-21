(CBS Newspath/KMOV.com) – Firefighters are facing strong winds as they work on the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control shared video Tuesday and said windy conditions contribute to fire danger.
The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest wildfire in the state’s history. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.