(KAMIO/CBS NEWS) -- A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.
The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth's atmosphere on Sunday.
Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.
Some experts said small fragments of the meteorite might have reached the ground.
