WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air over the Metro East Thursday morning coming from a fire at a salvage yard.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the fire showing numerous cars on fire as crews work to contain it.
The fire is at LKQ Pick Your Part on Bunkum Road in Washington Park.
Fire departments from State Park, French Village, Fairmont City and Cahokia came in to assist along with tankers from Villa Hills and Millstadt fire departments.
