(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Burlington, Vermont fire crews responded to an ice rescue on Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon (2/14).
Witnesses reported the victim was walking on the ice when he fell through. He attempted to climb out of the hole several times before disappearing beneath the surface.
The man spent around 15 minutes under about 15 feet of water before Burlington firefighters pulled him out.
He was then transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. According to WCAX, the man, Amir Basnet, 22, later died of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.