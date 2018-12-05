FERNDALE, Maryland (CNN) -- A FedEx driver in Maryland is getting recognition on social media for rescuing an American flag that was blown down by high winds.
A security camera caught the thoughtful act on video.
In the video, the driver stops outside the home to walk up and and pick up the flag pole.
The man tries to raise it himself. When he realizes it won’t work, he takes the flag onto the porch and folds it properly.
The driver also folded up the family’s Baltimore Ravens flags.
The home owner eventually saw the video and posted it to Facebook.
A local news station reported the FedEx driver as a former Marine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.