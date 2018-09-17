CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (KMOV.com) -- A looting took place at a Family Dollar in Wilmington, N.C. amidst Tropical Depression Florence, as television cameras rolled.
There have been reports of looting of stories in North Carolina , in the midst of torrential rainfall and flooding due to Florence.
Detectives have arrested two suspects.
