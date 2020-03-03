ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The timelapse video above shows the transformation of the Enterprise Center from an ice rink into a basketball court ahead of this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
The 2020 State Farm MVC Tournament kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with a game between Drake and Illinois State. At 8 p.m. Valparaiso takes on Evansville.
Friday is a full day of games with number one seed UNI kicking off the day at noon against the winner of Drake vs. Illinois State. Bradley takes on Southern Illinois around 2:30 to round out the afternoon.
The evening’s games begin with Loyola facing the winner of Valparaiso vs. Evansville at 6:30 p.m.
The final game of the night, Indiana State against Missouri State, tips off around 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.