ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two police officers in Ellisville rescued a man from a burning home.
The fire happened on December 9, 2018 on Hilltop Road.
The body camera video shows a police officers carrying a man to safety as the fire spreads in the kitchen. After the man is brought to safety, video shows the room he was in become filled with smoke.
