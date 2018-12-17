ELLISVILLE (KMOV.com) - Peggy and Bill Cruse are thanking the Ellisville Police Department for acting quickly after their kitchen went up in flames.
“I was scared,” said Bill Cruse.
Peggy says as she was getting ready for church on Dec. 9, when she put a Pop Tart in her toaster. Seconds later, she says the pastry went up in flames.
“It was the fruit filling that shot up to the ceiling,” said Cruse.
After calling 911, Cruse says she was trying to get her husband who’s confined to a wheelchair out of the house. The incident was captured on the officers' body cameras.
One body camera fell before the officers picked Bill up and carried him out. Minutes after, smoke filled the room.
News 4 found from the Metro West Fire Department fires involving Pop Tarts aren’t unheard of. Experts say the treats can be very flammable.
News 4 found Kellogg has paid settlements involving fires started from Pop Tarts, shelving out claims from $2,400 to $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.