EUCLID, OH. (CBS) – Surveillance video captured the moment a drone made a delivery to an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Euclid, Ohio.
The incident reportedly happened in July while the inmate was in the exercise yard. Officials said the package contained tobacco and a cell phone.
Prosecutors are currently reviewing the case. SO far, no charges have been filed.
