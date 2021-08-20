NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – The New York Police Department has released dramatic video of a death-defying save on New York’s subway tracks.
Cell phone video captured the tense moments when a 60-year-old man fainted and fell face down on the tracks as the light of an oncoming train got brighter at the end of the tunnel.
"It was literally one minute away. I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn't even thinking,” recalled Officer Ludin Lopez.
Lopez then dropped down on the platform and lowered himself onto the tracks while carefully stepping around the electric third rail to help the unconscious rider. Seconds later, a good Samaritan followed suit.
"He was not responding, so I did everything I could to help him up and thankfully this gentleman, I don't know who he is, but if he were here, I would shake his hand. He helped me get the gentleman back onto the platform,” Lopez said.
In the meantime, another officer ran to the end of the platform signaling with his flashlight for the train to slow down. Two other cops helped pull the trio up as witnesses cheered. The train then came rolling in with seconds to spare. The man is expected to be okay.
