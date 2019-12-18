FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Money was taken from gaming machines and a cash register was stolen during a Wednesday morning armed robbery in Fenton.

According to authorities in Jefferson County, two suspects entered the Quik Stop in the 1000 block of Gravois Road around 6:15 a.m. An employee at the location told officials at least one of the suspects was armed with a rifle, which was pointed at the employee as the suspects demanded money.

The suspects then reportedly used a claw hammer to break open gaming machines to take the money that was inside. They also took a cash register.

The suspects then drove off and headed towards St. Louis County.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 636-797-5515.

