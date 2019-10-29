CNN --- Dramatic video out of Pennsylvania shows a high-speed crash early Monday morning in Philadelphia.
A doorbell camera capturing the moments that a suspected drunk driver careened out of control and slammed into several parked cars.
The incident caused thousands of dollars of damage.
Neighbors say it was the sound of screeching tires that alerted them something was about to happen. An entire block of south Adams startled from their sleep as a car crashed, banged and smashed into seven parked cars.
A homeowner's ring doorbell camera captured the wild scene.
"Yeah. I had to wake up my husband, he didn't even hear it," said the woman, who wish to stay anonymous.
With all the crash sounds, neighbor Alyssa Micken and her pup, Buddy, dashed to the windows.
"It was enough that he jumped up and was crying and we just were, it was very startling," said Micken.
State police say they had a brief interaction with the driver, but for unknown reasons, he sped off, blew a stop sign and then lost control.
"After that, he got out of the car, he ran for a little bit down the road, stumbled into a couple of these cars before falling onto the ground," Micken continued.
Pete Gamble and his girlfriend can be seen coming out on the porch moments after the chain-reaction wreck.
"I'm honestly still in shock. It's very shocking. It's a pretty quiet neighborhood. I moved in February and we haven't had anything close to this happen," Gamble said.
Police say the driver, 30-year-old Kyle Sims, did not suffer serious injuries.
According to authorities, he resisted arrest. Sims is facing charges including aggravated assault and DUI.
He is being held on $50,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.