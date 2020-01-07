WICHITA, Kas. (KMOV/CNN/KWCH) -- A Kansas couple got a phone notification at about 10:30 Saturday night; Their doorbell camera captured a young boy Desperately asking for help.
This knock on the door is one Angela Fantroy never expected her ring doorbell to capture.
"I thought it was just for amazon packages honestly, make sure they weren't getting stolen off the porch," Fantroy said.
Instead, on Saturday night, it recorded a plea from a young boy.
"It was like a scream and it went right straight to my heart."
Angela says they see plenty of kids playing outside in their southeast Wichita neighborhood, but this child's face wasn't one she knew.
So, she posted the video on the Nextdoor neighborhood app and social media.
Angela says Sunday, she learned through Facebook there was a happy ending to this frantic plea.
He was found and returned home safe.
