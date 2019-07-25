NEW ROCHELLE, NY (CNN) -- Police in New York are looking for a man who was caught on doorbell-cam urinating on someone's front porch.
The man was a complete stranger to the owner of the porch. "He whipped it out and started p***ing all over my stoop," homeowner Al Echoy said.
Echoy said he was not at his New Rochelle home on Webster Avenue when it happened on July 12th, but he did speak briefly with the unidentified man, who he says was looking for an unknown woman, through his Ring doorbell security camera.
"Pretty disgusting, what does one think in a situation like that? It was gross and its like who does something like this?" asked Echoy.
The man is now wanted for criminal tampering by New Rochelle police. "Right in front of my doorstep, what's wrong with these people?" asked Echoy.
Neighbors say incidents like these raise concerns. "You don't hear of things like that happening that often but when they do happen and especially in this case so close to where you live, you gotta start looking out again," said one neighbor.
Echoy says he installed the doorbell about a year ago. The security system allows home owners to see and speak to whoever rings his doorbell from a smart phone. This incident is the second he has caught on camera. "Sometime in January some woman tried to break into my house as well," he said.
Police are asking for help from anyone who recognizes the man in the video.
