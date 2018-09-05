ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --A dog was left inside a hot car in Laclede’s Landing in Downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
Rescuers popped open a car door, where the inside of the car had temperatures of nearly 115-degrees. The dog was believed to be left inside the car for about two hours.
The owner of the dog showed up as News 4 cameras were rolling. The dog has been taken to the vet to be examined.
