DENVER (KMOV.com) -- A third grader in Denver had an unexpected interaction with a police officer over the weekend.
A break dance battle began when 7-year-old Jayden Marquez threw down the first move and the police officer responded with his own moves.
Officer Thanarat Phuvapaisalkij has been break dancing for 10 years and now Marquez knows not to judge a book by its cover.
