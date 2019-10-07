AKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a shocking scene caught on camera inside a Long Island hair salon – when a deer came crashing through the store window.
The deer smashed through the glass, jumped over a couch, and hit a woman waiting for her appointment.
The frightened animal then ran around inside the Be.you.tiful Hair Salon in Lake Ronkonkoma Saturday afternoon.
Workers and customers were captured on surveillance cameras screaming and ducking for cover while the deer looked for a way out.
The animal eventually plowed into the front door of the business, smashing even more glass and escaping.
The woman hit by the wayward deer was taken to a nearby hospital for head and leg pain.
