JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A deer was rescued from a pool in Jefferson County.
The Rock Community Fire Protection District posted video of the rescue on their Facebook page Monday morning. According to the post, a deer had gotten into the pool and needed helped getting out.
After multiple attempts, the deer was safely rescued from the water.
