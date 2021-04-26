Crews with the Rock Community Fire Protection District rescued a deer after it fell into a pool Monday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A deer was rescued from a pool in Jefferson County.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District posted video of the rescue on their Facebook page Monday morning. According to the post, a deer had gotten into the pool and needed helped getting out.

After multiple attempts, the deer was safely rescued from the water.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

