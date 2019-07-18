NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Dash cam video from St. Ann police shows the finals moments of a chase involving two inmates who police say escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.
READ: Murder suspects escape Lincoln County Jail, carjack vehicle, lead officers on chase
Kurt Wallace, 26, and James Flannel, 28, are accused of escaping the jail, committing a carjacking and then leading officers on a chase that ended at I-70 and Hanley in St. Louis County where they crashed.
St. Ann police say wet pavement made the situation more dangerous than normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.