WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Dash cam video of a shooting involving a Webster Groves police officer on I-44 in May was released Monday.
The video was shot on May 5 and shows Webster Groves officer Brenden McGahan pull up behind a white sedan, which was stopped in the left lanes of westbound I-44 near Elm.
Seconds after McGahan stops, the driver of the sedan, identified as Qavon Webb, opens the driver's side door before McGahan exits his patrol car and starts to walk towards the sedan, which was just feet away.
McGahan then gives the signal for Webb to roll down his window. Three seconds later, Webb starts firing. In 17 seconds, he fired thirteen more shots, hitting McGahan six times. McGahan returned fire, killing Webb.
McGahan is then seen waving down his backup. He survived.
It is not clear why Webb started shooting.
