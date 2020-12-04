LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is reminding drivers of Missouri’s “Move Over Law” by sharing dash cam video from a November crash.
The video captured the moment a police cruiser was hit while attempting to protect another vehicle on the highway the morning of Nov. 19. Debris from the crash nearly hit one of the officers who were out near another car.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
The police department said they shared the video to remind people of the law, which states: “Upon approaching a stationary vehicle displaying lighted red or red and blue lights, or a stationary vehicle displaying lighted amber or amber and white lights, the driver of every motor vehicle shall:
1. Proceed with caution and yield the right-of-way, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the stationary vehicle, if on a roadway having at least four lanes with not less than two lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or
2. Proceed with due caution and reduce the speed of the vehicle, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be unsafe or impossible.”
