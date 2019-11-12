(CNN Wires) -- Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri put all their energy Monday to pull a woman to safety after her car was left dangling on the edge of a roadway.
Crews had to use a cable on a two truck to steady the car after the woman crashed it on a snowy road Monday. Firefighters then smashed the windshield to reach the woman and pull her out to safety.
She survived with minor injuries.
