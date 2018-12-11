WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CNN/KMOV.com) -- One resident in a Pennsylvania neighborhood placed an enormous Christmas tree in a sinkhole to get the city to fix the problem.
Marietta Spak had the creative idea to replace a metal slab over a sinkhole with an artificial Christmas tree.
"I was upstairs in the attic and I was looking for more Christmas decorations and I came upon the tree," Spak said. "I thought that would look nice in the hole."
Another neighbor, Gary Mulcher, has lived in this neighborhood for more than 60 years. He and other residents have grown frustrated with sinkhole growing over time.
According to CNN, even Santa Claus fit inside of the hole with the tree. After a photo of Muchler, posed where he appeared to be “watering” the tree, was posted to social media, the holiday-themed scene drew attention to the problem in the Wilkes-Barre neighborhood.
A company the city contracts for paving services is expected to get the job done this week.
