ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Imagine paying a mortgage on a house that someone else lives in for free.
St. Louis area landlords from Brentwood to Lake St. Louis to Hazelwood say a mother-son duo is targeting properties across the region.
News 4's Chris Nagus confronted the pair for answers, but neither one of them rolled out the welcome mat.
Watch some of our confrontation in the video player above.
On News 4 at 10:00 Thursday, find out why some property owners call them ‘serial squatters’ and how they’re getting to live in remodeled homes around St. Louis for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.