CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Chesterfield couple captured the moment they rescued a baby deer from floodwaters Wednesday.
Maria Magner and her husband were assessing the floodwaters behind their home in Chesterfield when they noticed the baby deer fighting to swim.
At first, they didn't want to scare it, but as her husband got closer, it cried for help.
They released her Thursday morning once she had recovered her strength and several adult deer seemed to be waiting for her in their backyard.
