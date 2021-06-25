ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Derek Chauvin made brief comments in court Friday and expressed his condolences to Floyd's family.
"Due to additional matters at hand, I am not able to give a full formal statement at this time, but very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and, I hope things would give you some peace of mind — thank you."
