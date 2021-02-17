ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pair of thieves were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from a car parked outside of a South City garage Monday.
Just before 3 p.m., a 60-year-old man was inside his garage in the 4100 block of Haven Street when he heard an electrical saw being used outside. Fearing that someone was trying to steal his catalytic converter, he came out and saw two men by his Ford Excursion. Surveillance camera captured two black men standing behind a Nissan sedan with a handgun pointed at the 60-year-old. Police said one of the men ordered him back into the garage at gunpoint before getting in the Nissan and fleeing.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department believed the duo are connected to two other thefts that happened a week prior. On Feb. 8, two white men walked into the Schicker Ford dealership in the 3300 block of South Kingshighway Blvd where they nabbed a converter from a Chevrolet pickup truck before stealing a white Dodge Ram. The next day, thieves removed two converters from two Chevrolet Silverados at Western Specialty Contracting on Alabama Ave.
Police said they are noticing a trend where Toyota Prius have been targeted more frequently. Anyone with information about the suspects/incidents is being urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a detective at 314-444-0100.
