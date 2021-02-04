Los Angeles, CA. (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) -- A customer angered when asked to put on a mask pulled out a gun, and then stole chicken from a California restaurant.
Employees said trouble began when the maskless man walked into Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena and was asked to put on a mask.
“He said, ‘Why don't you come over here and tell me to my face,’ and he [the employee] told him again, ‘Just put a mask on.’ And then he got mad and pulled out a gun, I guess,” cook Robert Gonzalez recalled.
Restaurant employees said the man got so upset he then pointed the gun at them. The entire incident was captured on security cameras.
"Then he came back towards the kitchen, and he said, pointing the gun at me pretty much, said ‘Put all the chicken in the bag,’” said Gonzalez.
There was plenty of chicken in the kitchen, but no bag. So, the man grabbed a couple of to go orders while employees ran out of the back door.
No one was injured, but employees were confused.
"I understand our chicken is good, but I mean that's an expensive chicken he's got there. It was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time,” Gonzalez said.
Pasadena police and the LA County Sheriff’s Department are currently searching for the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.