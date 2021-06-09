WOODLAND HILLS, CA (KCBS/CBS NEWSPATH) – Dash camera video shows the moments California Highway Patrol Officers Casey Ramstead and Jed Cato responded to a 911 call about a choking 6-month-old.
The baby was inside a minivan that had pulled over just past the on ramp of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills, California. The officers were dispatched to the call because they were nearby at the time and Officer Ramstead is a licensed paramedic.
“Officer Kato and I jumped out of the car, ran up as far as we could, got to the car and found the mother holding the baby in the backseat,” recalled Officer Ramstead.
The baby was choking on the skin of a cherry. “I picked him up and automatically, I had my hand close to his face trying to feel any air flow, I was listening to see if I could hear the exchange of air,” Officer Ramstead said.
Meanwhile, Officer Cato was doing his part by directing vehicles getting onto the freeway. “My job was to protect my partner. I knew he was going to be really focused on attending to the child and making sure whatever life-saving measures were taken,” he said.
Officer Ramstead recalled not hearing the baby breathing, so he started the Heimlich Maneuver for infants. He gave the baby six back slaps to clear his airway.
“On the sixth back blow, where I struck him right between his shoulder blades, I heard a ‘uh.’ Oh, that’s just pure relief. That was just excitement and relief because I knew I did it right,” Officer Ramstead said.
This wasn’t the first time Officer Ramstead helped someone in distress, but the father of two said saving a baby is close to his heart. He felt the gratitude from the baby’s mom when he handed him back to her. The officers then waited with the family until paramedics arrived to make sure the infant was okay.
“I’m blessed that I have a job where I could go out and affect people’s lives every day and hopefully get to keep coming back and doing it more and more,” stated Officer Ramstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.