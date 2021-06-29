EUREKA, CA. (REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH) – A police officer helped a few ducklings out of a storm drain in Eureka, California.
The video of the rescue was posted by the police department on Facebook with the caption “Just out saving baby ducks this beautiful Father’s Day morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.