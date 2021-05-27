MODESTO, CA. (KOVR) – Three bystanders took down a suspect after he tackled a Modesto, California police officer to the ground.
Security video shows the moments leading up to the fight – when an officer responding to a possible car break-in near a convenience store tries to detain 31-year-old Daniel Steffens. The man complies at first and then resists, which is when police said Steffens tried to take the officer’s gun. Good Samaritans come from all directions to help after hearing the officer scream for help.
“His holster was actually hanging down and he had broken two of the safety restraints that keep someone from taking an officer's gun,” recalled Mike Davis, who witnessed the aftermath. He runs the Modesto News Facebook page and heard police dispatch calls for help. When he arrived, Davis took photos of a bloody man in cuffs as police surrounded the area.
“This girl puts him in a chokehold and that's what bit it took to take the guy down and to help that officer,” said Davis. “I don't know if the officer would have gone home to his family that night, if that guy would've been able to get his gun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.