ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are honoring the 145th Kentucky Derby in a new advertisement.
The horses make their first-ever lap around the track at Churchhill downs in the video.
Click here to watch here on a mobile device
Budweiser was founded one year after the Kentucky Derby in 1875.
