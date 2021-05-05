(CBS Newspath) -- Like Tony Stark in Iron Man, now British soldiers may fly into the future. The invention is called “the real-life Ironman” and could be the future of war.
Gravity Industries developed the jet suit to go anywhere quickly.
"So when you're assaulting a ship coming from a ship to a beach trying to get to a hilltop...trying to outflank an enemy position. all of those things become super fast without depending on a helicopter,” said Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning.
The new technology has a top speed of 85 miles per hour and can fly for about five minutes.
“We can now move individual special forces soldiers in a very very nimble way where trying to counter that becomes a real challenge,” he said.
The invention could save lives. Last year, paramedics tried it out to reach patients in remote areas in record times and the U.S. could be the next market.
“We're hoping as the COVID challenges start to diminish then we're back out to do a lot more with US Forces which would be great," Brown said.
The company says NASA has also expressed interest in the technology.
