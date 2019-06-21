HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Body camera footage shows a local police officer saving a 3-year-old and her grandmother from a house fire in Hazelwood.
The Hazelwood Police Department said officers responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Becker Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.
Police officer Rodriguez was the first one on the scene and saw the main floor of the residence in full flames and could hear cries of help from the basement window.
The camera footage shows him rushing to the window and kicking it open. Rodriguez pulled the 3-year-old girl and took her away from the flames to safety.
He then returned and pulled the homeowner out of the window with the help of a neighbor.
Florissant Valley, Hazelwood, Ferguson and Berkeley firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.
Both the homeowner and her granddaughter were treated on the scene and were not taken to a hospital.
