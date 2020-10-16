MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO/AP) – Newly released body camera video shows an incident between George Floyd and the Minneapolis police in 2019.
Floyd was a passenger in an unlicensed vehicle that was stopped by police on May 6, 2019.
“Put your hands on the dash. I’m not going to shoot you, put your hands on the dash,” an officer said as he pulls a weapon. “Put hands on dash, the last time I’m going to tell you that. It’s simple.”
Floyd complies, and another officer approaches.
“Open your mouth. Spit out what you’ve got. I’m going to tase you,” an officer said.
Floyd is out of the vehicle, and officers put his hands behind his back and handcuff him.
“You’re not going to get beat up or nothing if you just follow what we’re asking you to do,” an officer said.
As officers search Floyd you can faintly hear him asking for his “mama.” He then pleads with officers as they say they found a bunch of pills.
Four and a half minutes after officers approached the car, Floyd is in the back of a squad car.
Earl Gray, an attorney for Thomas Lane, wanted the video to be made public.
“It shows a false narrative by the state,” Gray said. “The state is portraying Mr. Floyd as somebody that he isn’t, and if you see the 2019 video and compare them, they’re almost identical.”
Prosecutors argued that the video will unfairly sway public opinion, adding to pressures to move the trial out of Minneapolis.
Lane was one of four officers involved in arresting Floyd on Memorial Day on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Lane and the two other officers on the scene -- Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng -- have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Former Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.
