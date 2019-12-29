ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "That's a big booger, oh boy," isn't a phrase you expect to hear from captain Alex Pietrangelo after a Blues victory.
Pietrangelo was responding to the cries of one of his triplets, Oliver.
The defenseman scooped up the toddler and held him on his hip during the remainder of his post game scrum. Oliver was stunned for a second by the bright light from a camera and eventually settled down.
Good thing, too, since his dad had just past Al MacInnis for most assists in franchise history among defensemen.
