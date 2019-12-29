Alex Pietrangelo shared the spotlight with his sidekick, son Oliver, during Sunday's post game interview. Oliver was stunned for a second by the bright light from a camera and eventually settled down.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "That's a big booger, oh boy," isn't a phrase you expect to hear from captain Alex Pietrangelo after a Blues victory. 

Pietrangelo was responding to the cries of one of his triplets, Oliver. 

Oliver Pietrangelo

The Blues captain had his sidekick Oliver with him for Sunday's post game interview.

The defenseman scooped up the toddler and held him on his hip during the remainder of his post game scrum. Oliver was stunned for a second by the bright light from a camera and eventually settled down. 

Good thing, too, since his dad had just past Al MacInnis for most assists in franchise history among defensemen. 

