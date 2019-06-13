ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup champions have returned to St. Louis!
Early Thursday morning, the Blues arrived back in St. Louis, where a big group of fans greeted them at the airport around 4 a.m.!
The team won their first Stanley Cup by beating the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 Wednesday night.
The welcome home party at the airport is just the beginning of St. Louis celebrations.
The Blues will make their way through downtown St. Louis to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory Saturday!
The team has announced their Championship Parade and Rally will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and end at Broadway and Market Street.
Following the parade, a rally will take place at the Gateway Arch.
Hollywood couldn’t write a script more compelling than the Blues’ journey over the past five and a half months, culminating in the first Stanley Cup in the history of St. Louis.
Blues hockey, a tradition dating back to 1967, just delivered a moment only thought possible in the dizziest daydreams of its supporters. Until now.
