ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup champions have returned to St. Louis!

Early Thursday morning, the Blues arrived back in St. Louis, where a big group of fans greeted them at the airport around 4 a.m.!

The team won their first Stanley Cup by beating the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 Wednesday night.

The welcome home party at the airport is just the beginning of St. Louis celebrations.

The Blues will make their way through downtown St. Louis to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory Saturday!

The team has announced their Championship Parade and Rally will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and end at Broadway and Market Street.

Following the parade, a rally will take place at the Gateway Arch.

