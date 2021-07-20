WATCH: Jeff Bezos blasts off on his space company's 1st passenger flight Jeff Bezos blasted off Tuesday on the first flight of his space travel company with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own rocket.

(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Riding his own rocket, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos launched into space Tuesday on a thrilling 10-minute up-and-down flight.

Bezos released a video of the moment the crew started floating during the high-tech joyride that sets the stage for the start of commercial passenger service later this year.

"Best day ever!" Bezos said upon landing.

Competing head to head with fellow billionaire Richard Branson, who flew into space aboard his Virgin Galactic rocketplane July 11, Bezos blasted off with his brother Mark and two history-making passengers: 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, the oldest person to fly in space, and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutch student who is the youngest ever to fly in space.

Funk, who was barred from NASA's initially all-male astronaut corps in the 1960s, finally got her chance to prove the naysayers wrong, realizing a lifelong dream.

The crew lifted off from the company's West Texas launch site at 9:12 a.m. EDT.

Climbing straight up atop 110,000 pounds of push, the rocket rapidly accelerated as it consumed its load of supercold liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants, pushing the passengers back in their recliner-style seats with about three times the normal force of gravity.