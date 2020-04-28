NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- The US Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, and the US Navy Blue Angels honored COVID-19 healthcare responders and essential workers with formation flights over the New York City-area Tuesday.
The jets soared over Manhattan, then out to Newark, then over Long Island. The event last about 35 minutes.
Across the state of Missouri, aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base flew over the Kansas City metro saluting all front line workers fighting the coronavirus. The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber along with two A-10 Thunderbolt's and T-38 Talons made passes over various hospitals in Kansas City, Warrensburg and Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.