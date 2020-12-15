KNOXVILLE, TN (WVLT) – Josh Mcinnish is turning heads with his piano playing Inside Pigeon Forge’s Titanic Attraction.
"Sometimes I play the Fray, sometimes I play Billy Joel, Elton John, right now I'm playing ‘Maple Leaf Rag’ by Joplin,” Mcinnish said.
Mcinnish is legally blind. He doesn’t use sheet music; he knows the notes by heart.
"The condition I have is called Peters anomaly it’s a condition where the corneas have not properly detached from the eye,” he said.
Since Mcinnish must have the sheet music close to his face to read it, he said he memorizes it “measure by measure”
“Don’t say you can’t do it. If you have a disability or a challenge, if you have a challenge like visual, audible, mental, don’t ever think you can’t do anything in life, there are things you can do if you set your mind to it,” Mcinnish added.
