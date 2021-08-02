NORFOLK, VA (WTKR/CNN) – A woman in Virginia is urging people to take home security seriously after a scary and bizarre incident was caught on camera.
A stranger was captured on surveillance video walking into the woman’s home, going through the living room and making a right down the hallway.
“I all of a sudden just heard something and looked up, and there was a strange man standing at the bottom of my bed,” recalled Tamara Heys. She was home sick when the man wearing military fatigues walked into her home.
“I asked him, you know, what he was doing in my house, and he told me that someone told him that the door would be open and he could come in,” she said.
Heys said she yelled at the man at the man to get out of her house – which she admittedly forgot to lock up – and then he turned around and casually walked away. She doesn’t know if it was mischievous or a misunderstanding, but said it was suspicious.
“I would think that my reaction and most peoples' would be, ‘Oh my gosh, you know, I'm so sorry. You know, this is a complete mistake,’ but he didn't do that; he just turned around and didn't say anything else,” said Heys.
Heys called police and even had the wherewithal to snap a photo of the man’s car. She was not physically hurt in the incident.
