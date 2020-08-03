MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A chase that started in north St. Louis County ended with a foot pursuit in Centreville, Illinois Monday afternoon.
The suspects led officers on a chase from North County into Madison County, Illinois around 3:00 p.m. Police said the suspects were connected to a call for shots fired that occurred in the 3600 block of Marietta, which is near the UMSL campus.
They eventually made their way onto Illinois Route 111 and into Centreville.
Three suspects later got out of the car and fled on foot. The view from Skyzoom 4 showed officers taking two suspects into custody. The third suspect is still on the run.
