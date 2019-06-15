ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The interim coach of the St. Louis Blues praised St. Louis for its love and support of the hockey team during the Stanley Cup victory parade.
"To see the support here today is incredible," Berube said.
The Canadian former hockey player went from interim coach to champion after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Hundreds of thousands of Blues fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory!
1 of 150
Hundreds of thousands of fans filled downtown St. Louis to celebrate the Stanley Cup victory Saturday afternoon. Berube said the win is for the entire city.
"I'm not kidding you," Berube said. "This is the best hockey town I ever been around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.